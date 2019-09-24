Lottery scam on the rise in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase of fraud activity here in Southwest Florida. People say they’ve been called by someone claiming they won the lottery. One victim was scammed out of $14,000. WINK News sat down with Beth Schell from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to learn what you can do to make sure you don’t become a victim.

If you think you’ve been targeted by a scammer, call the Lee County fraud hotline at (239) 258-3292.

