Lee County website back online following cybersecurity breach

The Lee County government website is back online following a cybersecurity breach last week.

On Friday, Lee County manager Roger Desjarlais announced the incident and said the cyberattack is being actively investigated.

In reaction to this incident, the county temporarily disabled access to the website leegov.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, the site appears to be back online, but it’s unclear if any portions remain unavailable.

UPDATE: Lee County’s website appears to be up and running after being offline since Friday due to a cyber hack @winknews pic.twitter.com/2LUENCTWIg — Taylor Petras (@TaylorPetras) September 24, 2019

The county websites and internal services were affected by the breach. Services like bill paying and applying for permits were not available.

Writer: Briana Harvath

