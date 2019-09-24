Credit: WINK News.
LEE COUNTY

Lee County website back online following cybersecurity breach

Published: September 24, 2019 1:24 PM EDT
Updated: September 24, 2019 1:29 PM EDT

The Lee County government website is back online following a cybersecurity breach last week.

On Friday, Lee County manager Roger Desjarlais announced the incident and said the cyberattack is being actively investigated.

In reaction to this incident, the county temporarily disabled access to the website leegov.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, the site appears to be back online, but it’s unclear if any portions remain unavailable.

The county websites and internal services were affected by the breach. Services like bill paying and applying for permits were not available.

