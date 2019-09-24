Law enforcement cracking down on move over law before season begins

Cape Coral is sounding the alarm about drivers not moving over for stopped emergency vehicles, which the sheriff says happens more times than he can count.

“I’ve been with the police department for 24 years, and I’ve almost been hit hundreds of times just walking back to my car or up at the car talking to the driver… people just don’t pay attention,” Master Sgt. Patrick O’Grady of Cape Coral Police Department said.

The move over law requires you to slow down to 20 miles an hour under the posted speed limit, or move over a lane to give them some space.

They are reminding you to be more careful now, before traffic really picks up when season brings in more drivers on the road.

The penalty for not moving over or slowing down to 20 mph is a $163 fine and 3 points on your license.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

