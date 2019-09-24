Heavy police presence, evacuation of David Lawrence Center in Naples

There is a heavy police presence at David Lawrence Center in Naples and surrounding buildings. People have been evacuated.

You are asked to avoid the area at Golden Gate Parkway east of I-75. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Some witnesses told WINK News that within a half-an-hour, a large group of police cars showed up. Then, cops went knocking on their doors.

No word on what is happening and why police are at the center.

SWAT team is inside the building and they are working to clear the building.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have conducted a preliminary search and are conducting a secondary search. No suspects or victims have been located.

Writer: Briana Harvath

