Fort Myers Police ask for help to identify suspected robber

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect who they say committed a robbery on Hanson Street on Monday, September 9, at 1 p.m.

The suspect may have a birthmark or tattoo on the center of his right arm.

If anyone recognizes this person, contact FMPD Detective Russell Southwick at 239-321-7810 or [email protected] Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

