President Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly

President Trump will be delivering his third address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning.

His speech comes amid heightened instability in the Middle East, following a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities that the U.S. believes was carried out by Iran. In Israel, Mr. Trump’s close political ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a majority in the recent election and is now in the midst of power-sharing discussions with adversary Benny Gantz, with whom he was virtually tied.

In last year’s address, he derided the “ideology of globalism” and multinational authorities, and underscored the importance of national sovereignty and need for countries to pay for their own defense. Mr. Trump espoused the values of self-interest for the U.S. and other countries.

Author: CBS NEWS Writer: Lincoln Saunders

