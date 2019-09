Crews battle house fire on Upper Captiva Tuesday night

Fire crews are battling a house fire on Panama Shell Drive on Upper Captiva late Tuesday night.

According to Estero and South Trail fire districts, five engine crews were sent to assist along with four fireboats. Lee County EMS were also on board in case of injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



