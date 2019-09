Crash closes southbound Del Prado Boulevard at the 1400 block, near Walmart

The Cape Coral Police Department is on scene of a traffic crash with injuries at the 1400 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, just north of Walmart.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at this time, and likely will be for at least the next few hours.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

