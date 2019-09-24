Collier County spending $3.5 million in beach renourishment project

On Tuesday, Collier County will use your money to restore our beaches after commissioners approve $3.5-million for a beach re-nourishment project.

The project will send 165K tons of sand to Clam Pass, North Park Shore, and Shore Beaches.

Commissioner Bill McDaniel says it will help keep the beaches resilient before a storm hits. Beach goers say they are on board with the plan.

“Thank God, yeah absolutely happy that the county is doing what they need to do to take care of all of us so we can keep enjoying this beautiful place,” Monica Gange said.

And the county has plans to ease congestion on the road when all the sand makes it’s way from Immokalee.

The county plans to use electronic truck tracking to control traffic to and from the mine.

The project is expected to start late next month.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know