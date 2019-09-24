Cat cafe coming to Fort Myers

A first of it’s kind cafe is coming to Fort Myers soon, and it gives people the opportunity to have some coffee and hangout with some adoptable cats or kittens.

It’s called the Cattyshack Cafe, and according to their website, they are a cat cafe that is a coffee shop and lounge with a separated area dedicated to interacting with adoptable cats and kittens.

They say, “while saving lives and enriching others, cat cafes provide homes for adoptable cats that would have been otherwise overlooked at an animal shelter.”

The business says they chose Lee County because it is home to over 200,000 feral cats.

The Cattyshack Cafe is set to open in 2019 but the exact date is undecided.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

