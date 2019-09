Beyond the prescription

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Pharmacists are taking on a larger role in health care. From filling prescriptions to evaluating drug interactions, pharmacists are an increasingly crucial part of patients’ care team.

Suzanne Turner, pharmacy residency director at Lee Health talked about how the next generation of pharmacists is being trained to keep you healthy.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know