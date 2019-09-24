Audit on Cape Coral Pkwy studies for problem areas

State troopers and transportation officials were seen walking along Cape Coral Pkwy Tuesday as they point out areas that need improvement to protect you. They are focusing on the intersections from Santa Barbara Blvd down to Del Prado.

In their vests and in the heat, a safety audit team walked down Cape Coral Pkwy from Santa Barbara to Del Prado. They are identifying any needs or upgrades to one of busiest streets in Cape Coral.

The team included people from the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, the City of Cape Coral, and Lee County. Up and down the parkway, the group was hard to miss.

Bill Corbett, a traffic engineer for Cape Coral, said it does a comprehensive review of everything from pedestrian accessibility to vehicle traffic.

It is an essential project because Cape Coral Pkwy has no shortage of traffic or crashes. In fact, Cape Coral Police Dept. reports more than 300 crashes on Cape Coral Pkwy in 2019.

Barb Baker, who lives in Cape Coral, said the parkway is congested and worries about the future.

“It’s gonna get worse with all the snowbirds coming in,” Baker said.

Concerns about the congestion and crashes are what FDOT said sparked the safety audit brought to its office by troopers. The next step is to wait for consultants to complete their recommendations. Then, new projects will be explored.

As for Tuesday, a big part of the review was getting out of the car and walking.

“I think boots on the ground and eyes on everything up close and personal,” Corbett said, “gives us a chance to look for any improvements.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora

