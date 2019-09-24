Algae task force meeting to discuss how algae blooms affect people’s health

The state’s task force that works to prevent another algae emergency is meeting in Naples to discuss how the algae blooms affect people’s health.

The task force will provide updates from the State Health Department and the Department of Environmental Protections.

Tomorrow is the last planned meeting for the group, and they will make recommendations to legislature on what to do about algae and recap all the areas they have focused on, which are agriculture, septic tanks, sewer management, runoff, technology as well as health risks.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and is open to the public. It will be held at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Naples campus on Bayshore Drive.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

