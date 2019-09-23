War veterans take Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit monument in their honor

There was a heroes welcome for war vets in West Palm Beach when 80 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War, all taking part in the honor flight.

The group visited Washington D.C. on Saturday and got a chance to check out the sites in their honor.

One Veteran says he remembers coming home from the Korean War and it was nothing like like what he was experiencing.

“Your mother would be waiting for you, your father would be waiting for you and that was fine,” Brewer explained. “But never, never like this,” veteran George Brewer said.

The ones who were not able to make it back were also honored during the celebration at the airport.

The next honor flight here in Southwest Florida is set to happen next May, and if would like to get involved or would like to read more information about the event you can visit the honor flight website here.

