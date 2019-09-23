Tropical Storm Karen moving through Caribbean, heading for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands

We are currently monitoring two tropical storms and one tropical depression in the WINK Weather Center.

Tropical Storm Karen

Karen formed yesterday morning near the Windward Islands. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is currently moving over the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Right now, the storm is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

Karen is expected to turn northward as the storm is influenced by Jerry and is forecast to be nearing Puerto Rico by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The storm could bring 2-4 inches of rain for portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with isolated higher amounts. Then, the storm will likely emerge into the open Atlantic Ocean. Where it goes from there, it is too early to tell.

Several forecast models attempt to stall Karen before bringing it westward after it emerges into the Atlantic. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is indicating a turn by day five on its forecast cone. There is still a lot of time to watch this system and you can trust WINK News to bring you the latest information.

Watches and Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. This means tropical storm force conditions are likely within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible.

Tropical Depression Thirteen

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed yesterday in the far eastern Atlantic and will likely become our next named storm (Lorenzo) later today. This storm has a long way to go, but is forecast to strengthen as it moves through the open ocean.

Tropical Storm Jerry

Jerry is a non-issue for SW Florida and the eastern United States. The storm is currently moving to the north-northwest and is expected to take a sharp turn toward the northeast this week. This is due to being picked up by a trough of low pressure, with a strong ridge of high pressure building in behind it.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

