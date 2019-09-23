Recall Alert: Wayb Pico Car Seat

Approximately 4,600 Wayb Pico car seats manufactured between March 1 and May 12, 2019 are being recalled due to a malfunction in the headrest.

The Wayb company said a small number of customers have experienced a break in the headrest support tubes (the part that connects the headrest to the back of the seat) on their Picos.

The company says their plan to fix the headrest is still under development.

If you own this brand of car seat Wayb says they will begin notifying owners Sept. 30. Owners can call the car-seat maker at 888-924-9292, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website to learn more. To make sure you’re contacted about recalls, register your car seat.

Author: Wayb Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know