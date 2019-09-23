Port Charlotte man sentenced to 5 years for child porn charges

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Vasilly Cedric Poirier, 37, was sentenced to five years in state prison for Possession of Child Pornography after pleading guilty in state court Monday in Port Charlotte.

Poirier will have to serve 10 years of sex offender probation and will have to register as a sex offender for ten years. Poirier is required to forfeit the electronics seized during the investigation and have no contact with any minors.

“The successful investigation and prosecution of this case reflects the commitment and teamwork of the sheriff’s office, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the state attorney’s office,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the blogpost. “We are committed to catching these offenders and protecting our youth.”

Poirier was arrested in 2017 after investigators received a tip from Twitter that child pornography was being posted on their platform from an account found to be his.

A search of computers and cellphones at Poirier’s home resulted in the discovery of additional images depicting child pornography.

Poirier was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Distribution of Obscene Material.

“Poirier thought he could be anonymous while online, but that is not reality,” said Don Woelke, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detective. “Those viewing, transmitting or producing child pornography face severe penalties, and we are coming to get you.”

Writer: WINK News

