New proposed stop light on Fort Myers Beach causing traffic concerns

There are concerns that a plan to improve pedestrian safety will make an area with bad congestion already, even worse.

Today, the Fort Myers Beach town council is expected to approve a new stop light on Estero Boulevard, at Crescent Street, just a block from another light at the base of the causeway.

Most people WINK News spoke to say they have mixed thoughts on the signal light, while they do still believe pedestrian safety is a top priority.

They think adding the signal will create more of a mess.

“I think it’s going to add to the congestion, because it’s going to back up traffic coming across the bridge,” Fort Myers Beach resident, Meg Fletcher said.

The county told WINK News that first they need to secure the right of way for a pole, then in the future, for a signal.

Former Fort Myers Beach Mayor, Tracey Gore says in the years that she lived here, she’s never seen a need for this signal., and with it added, we should anticipate traffic issues to come, especially with the construction of Margaritaville.

Some residents and visitors in the area told WINK News that signal or not, the traffic there during the season is always a problem and they avoid it at all costs.

“To be honest with you I never come down anywhere between January and April, now maybe the traffic will be better once Estero Boulevard is done once this intersection is done,” Mark Bruckner said.

As of now, they are not exactly sure when the signal will be installed.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know