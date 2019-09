NAMIWalks Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A group is on a mission to help Southwest Florida become more open and honest about mental health and they’re taking on the task one step at a time.

Leanne Marston stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss how NAMIWalks Southwest Florida will directly impact people living in our area.

