NAMIWalks raises awareness for mental illness in SWFL this weekend

This weekend Southwest Florida is celebrating 17 years of NAMIWalks, which is the nation’s largest mental health awareness and fundraising event.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

The entire community is invited to join NAMIWalks on Saturday in Fort Myers Centennial Park where nearly 400 participants are signed up to join the NAMIWalks 5K in an effort to raise money to battle mental illness.

If you don’t feel you are able to walk a 5K, there are other ways to particpate. You can be a sponsor of the event, as well as a committee member, team captain, team member, individual walker, or just volunteer to help.

If you would like to register or want to find out more information about the event, and what you can do to contribute, visit the NAMIWalks page here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

