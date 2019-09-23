Lucky’s Market in Cape Coral breaks ground after series of delays

A Cape Coral eyesore at Veterans and Santa Barbara, will soon see change with the groundbreaking of a new, highly anticipated grocery store.

Finally, there is some progress at that plaza as it has sat vacant for over a year. The good news is you will no longer have to see an empty lot any more. We are one step closer to getting the new, Lucky’s Market in Cape Coral, with construction set to start Tuesday.

WINK News is told that chain will bring new choices in organic and healthy foods, along with craft beer and wine. We first informed you of the plans in 2018. Lucky’s had a goal of opening in 2019. However, after trouble with permitting the chain, it finally got approval for site plans in June.

Neighbors we talked with are excited to see something come about at the lot as it will add to the growing number of grocery chains in Cape Coral.

“We got all Publix; we got Walmarts; and now target,” said Tina Mauro, who lives in Cape Coral. “But it would be nice to have it.”

“Give them one more opportunity to get a better deal somewhere and get good service,” said Cape Coral resident, John Gantner.

One amenity that will set Lucky’s apart from its competitors is that you can drink while you shop. The chain plans to open this Cape Coral location in the spring of 2020.

