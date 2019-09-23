Lee County man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Christopher Rosine was sentenced to 15 years in prison for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and 5 years in prison for one count of Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender.

He was sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender, Habitual Violent Felony Offender, and Prison Releasee Re-offender.

Rosine was also designated a lifetime sexual predator.

The crimes happened during 2017 and early 2018 when Rosine sexually abused a child who

reported the abuse to a school counselor who then contacted law enforcement.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation which led to the arrest of Rosine.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

