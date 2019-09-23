LCSO presence at The Forum, car pulled from pond

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Forum in Fort Myers Monday after a car was seen in a pond. Investigators are gathering evidence at the scene in connection to an active missing persons case.

A car was pulled from a pond off the corner of Forum Boulevard and Warrior Way at around 2:30 p.m. It has been identified as a Toyota Rav 4.

This car fits the description of an active investigation into missing 19-year-old Santiago Gomez of Lehigh Acres, who was last seen at a Chili’s restaurant (his place of work) along the 9300 block of Six Mile Cypress Parkway Tuesday.

Gomez never returned home after work. He is driving a 2018 Blue Toyota Rav 4 Florida tag EMHU17.

An official connection has not been made between the current scene and Gomez.

Anyone with information on Gomez can call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation. There are no further details currently.

Writer: WINK News

