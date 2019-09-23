FSW enhances security systems to keep students, faculty safe

Florida SouthWestern State College outlined the steps it will take to make sure students stay safe while they are at the campus on Monday.

One tool is something that you might not expect to see in a classroom. A tourniquet meant to stop the bleeding in the case of an active shooter situation, for instance. It is one of the many safety features FSW incorporates in classrooms.

On Monday, FSW spent time showing the new equipment to faculty. Other features will include a night-lock used to secure doors, so an active shooter is unable to get inside a room.

Also, the new FSW alert system will allow faculty, staff and students to receive updates in an emergency. Over the past year, the school has invested about $500,000 in new equipment, intending to keep everyone safe.

FSW plans to have all of these new features in all classrooms by the conclusion of the semester. It is also working on adding more cameras and updating access cards.

Greg Turchetta, who works at FSW, said he wants to see students continue to achieve success in the classroom.

“But none of that matters if you can’t keep the faculty, staff and students safe when they come here because if we have one instance on campus,” Turchetta said, “all that success goes out the window.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora

