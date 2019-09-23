FMPD needs your help in homicide investigation

A man died from his gunshot wounds Sunday evening. Now, Fort Myers police needs your help in its homicide investigation.

On Sunday around 5:25 p.m., Eric Galvin was shot by a person at the Village Creek Apartments on Winkler Ave in Fort Myers. The shooter fled the scene with another man, according to the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release.

The victim’s friends drove Galvin to Lee Memorial Hospital. However, Galvin, 24 years old, succumbed to his wounds, per the release. FMPD said the incident was not a random act, but it assures there is no danger to the public.

If you have information on the incident, contact Detective Maalisa Langton at (239) 321-8015, email him at [email protected] or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Michael Mora

