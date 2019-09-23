Dave Stokes, Cape Coral city councilman for District 5, resigns

Dave Stokes, a Cape Coral city councilman for District 5, has announced his resignation on Monday.

Stokes, who has served Cape Coral since 2002, sent a press release three months ago informing the public of his intentions to resign, before announcing he is stepping down on Monday. His term would have expired in 2020.

In his email Monday, Stokes said he wants the city to start the process of finding his replacement prior to the holiday season and “winter city council hiatus.”

“I am certain that in our City of 193,000 residents,” Stokes said, “there will be many great citizens that will step forward to be considered for appointment to District 5.”

In addition to his work as a city councilman, along with position on several boards and committees, Stokes has worked as a firefighter and paramedic for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

Stokes is married with four children and two dogs, according to his biography on the City of Cape Coral website. Moving forward, Stokes said he plans to move out of the area and spend more time with his family.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know