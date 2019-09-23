Crash involving school bus carrying students in south Fort Myers

School District of Lee County confirms one of its fleet school buses carrying students was involved in a crash with another vehicle in south Fort Myers Monday.

The scene is active along U.S. 41 at the intersection with Crystal Drive.

Seven children were reportedly on the bus. EMS was on scene to check for injuries, and no one was found to be injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know