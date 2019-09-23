Convicted felon found with fentanyl in North Fort Myers, enough to kill almost 900 people

On Sunday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested convicted felon Patrick Burdette, 27, in North Fort Myers after he was found in possession fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

According to the LCSO blog post, deputies patrolling in the area of North Tamiami Trail and Crescent Lake Drive saw a suspicious man, later identified as Burdette, after he emerged from a wooded area along Tamiami.

Burdette agreed to be searched, and he was found with 1.79 grams of fentanyl, .45 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a .40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun with live ammunition.

The nearly 2 grams of fentanyl deputies found on Burdette is an amount lethal to almost 900 people.

Burdette is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

Burdette faces charges for Possession of Fentanyl without a Prescription, Possession of Methamphetamine without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Equipment, Carrying a Concealed Weapon/Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon.

Burdette is currently in Lee County Jail.

“Our patrol deputies did a phenomenal job getting Burdette off the street,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the blog post. “We won’t stop at removing guns, drugs, and thugs from Lee County.”

Writer: WINK News

