Patrick Burdette, 27. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
NORTH FORT MYERS

Convicted felon found with fentanyl in North Fort Myers, enough to kill almost 900 people

Published: September 23, 2019 5:10 PM EDT

On Sunday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested convicted felon Patrick Burdette, 27, in North Fort Myers after he was found in possession fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

According to the LCSO blog post, deputies patrolling in the area of North Tamiami Trail and Crescent Lake Drive saw a suspicious man, later identified as Burdette, after he emerged from a wooded area along Tamiami.

Burdette agreed to be searched, and he was found with 1.79 grams of fentanyl, .45 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a .40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun with live ammunition.

Fentanyl with test kit. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The nearly 2 grams of fentanyl deputies found on Burdette is an amount lethal to almost 900 people.

Burdette is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

Burdette faces charges for Possession of Fentanyl without a Prescription, Possession of Methamphetamine without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Equipment, Carrying a Concealed Weapon/Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon.

Burdette is currently in Lee County Jail.

“Our patrol deputies did a phenomenal job getting Burdette off the street,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the blog post. “We won’t stop at removing guns, drugs, and thugs from Lee County.”

 

Writer:WINK News
