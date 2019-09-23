Charlotte County dance instructor gets 26 years behind bars for sex acts with a student

A Charlotte County woman was sentenced to 26 years in prison for crimes against a child, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Lauren Debenedetta, 41, was a dance teacher who engaged in sexual acts with one of her students. She was found guilty at trial in July in Charlotte County.

MORE: North Port dance instructor accused of molesting teen

The guilty verdict was on four counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, one count of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct, and count of Lewd or Lascivious Battery.

The crimes happened in Charlotte County and Sarasota in 2016. Debenedetta was charged in both counties and the cases were consolidated to Charlotte County for trial.

Following her prison sentence she will be on 5 years of sex offender probation and she has also been designated a sexual offender.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

