City leaders meeting about proposed noise ordinance in the Cape Coral

If you have ever had a vehicle pull up next to you with the bass turned all the way up, you know how annoying that can be. Now, with your help officers could soon write them a ticket for being too loud.

One big concern with the noise ordinance falls in the downtown area, where some bars and restaurants want to keep their music going until closing time, but neighbors say they don’t want to be kept up all night.

“Limiting the noise helps us as the homeowners helps us as the working people I don’t have to lose as much sleep and my home doesn’t lose value because, well it’s growing so fast it’s constantly noisy,” said Cape Coral resident Mike Beach.

Since the last meeting, the city settled on noise limit slightly higher than the one in downtown Fort Myers. The proposed ordinance would allow bars and restaurants in downtown Cape Coral to hit that noise limit from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m.

If enforcement wants to see how loud they are, readings will get taken at the business property line.

In residential areas, those decibel readings won’t be required.

Under this ordinance, officers could use video taken by neighbors to help decide whether the sound coming from someone’s car or home is too loud.

repeat offenders could be slapped with a $500 fine.

If you want to weigh in on the noise ordinance and changes, the meeting is Monday night at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson



