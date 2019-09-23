Authorities responding to Whiskey Creek house fire

South Trail Fire & Rescue District responded to a house fire along with Lee County EMS in the Whiskey Creek community in Lee County Monday.

Authorities were on scene along the 1400 block of Sautern Drive off of Whiskey Creek Drive. It took about 8 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire and 30 minutes for crews to cool all hot areas.

No one was home when the fire started. Firefighters believe the fire began outside the home and spread up the outside walls into the eaves.

Cause of the fire is unconfirmed. But fire investigators say it may have been the air conditioner or the pool heater that initially caught fire.

The structure of the home wasn’t compromised, and won’t pose a threat to the neighboring homes.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

