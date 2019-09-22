NORTH FORT MYERS

RV catches fire at gas station in North Fort Myers

Published: September 22, 2019 5:00 PM EDT
Updated: September 22, 2019 6:40 PM EDT

North Fort Myers Fire Control & Rescue Service District are responding to an RV fire at a gas station in North Fort Myers Sunday.

According to the fire district, firefighters have extinguished a fire at a Mobil gas station along the 4000 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway at the intersection with Orange Grove Boulevard.

The first district reports no one was injured due to the fire.

Video Credit: Joey Bucceri.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

Writer:WINK News
