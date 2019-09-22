Island Hopper Fest brings good vibes to Captiva

On Sunday, you can enjoy the sun and great music. The Island Hopper Fest draws fans and artists from all over.

The Sixth Annual Island Hopper Songwriter Fest brings in a variety of different artists, songwriters and fans. It kicked off a few days ago.

Events begin at 1 p.m. and you will be able to enjoy these performances at several locations. WINK News spoke with two first-timers on Friday to hear about their experience.

One of them, Peg Ruby, said the event was awesome.

“We got to see what three or four different acts and you know just lots of great entertainment, lots of fun, it’s our first time here,” Peg said. “We came from Key West and they did the same thing. Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Paul Ruby said it was a pleasant experience.

“What’s nice about it as you see the faces behind the songs,” Paul said. “You can see how passionate they are.”

Next week, Island Hopper will move to Downtown Fort Myers.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Michael Mora

