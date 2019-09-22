Buckingham neighborhood saves boy’s birthday party when classmates don’t show

When community members learned a boy in their neighborhood was having a party — but none of the kid’s in his class made RSVPS — they acted quickly to ensure his day was remembered for fun and celebration.

On Saturday, a local DJ learned Landon in Buckingham was missing guest confirmations ahead of his party, so he quickly spread the word through a neighborhood Facebook group.

Soon, community members were reacting to the news, and almost everyone in the neighborhood began to make plans to attend the party. A neighbor had a friend from North Fort Myers come out to celebrate with Landon, as word grew about his party.

Birthday boy Landon probably didn’t expect the community in his Astoria neighborhood in Buckingham to bring the celebration to him this weekend, but this was a birthday emergency.

It ended up reaching local law enforcement, as Tice Fire District and Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded and joined the celebration. Neighborhood kids and even one of the Tice EMTs took part in activities that included an inflatable water slide.

Families, friends and law enforcement all made sure Landon had a memorable day for all good reasons. They posed for pictures, and Landon had the chance to test out some of the equipment like the fire engine that showed up.

Writer: WINK News

