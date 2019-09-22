Activity in the Tropics: Tropical Storm Karen forms near the Windward Islands

There are currently three areas to monitor: two active named storms and one area of interest. We’re closely watching them all in the WINK Weather Center.

Tropical Storm Jerry

Jerry has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained wind near 65 mph. The expected turn toward the north-northwest has begun. The storm is still expected to take a sharp turn toward the northeast this week, picked up by a trough of low pressure, with a strong ridge of high pressure building in behind it.

Tropical Storm Karen

Karen formed Sunday morning near the Windward Islands. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the storm has maximum sustained wind near 40 mph and is currently moving over the southern Windward Islands, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind.

After that, Karen is expected to turn northward as the storm is influenced by Jerry and is forecast to be nearing Puerto Rico by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Then, the storm will likely emerge into the open Atlantic Ocean. Where it goes from there, it is too early to tell.

Several forecast models attempt to bring Karen westward after it emerges into the Atlantic. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is indicating a slight turn by day five on its forecast cone. There is still a lot of time to watch this system and you can trust WINK News to bring you the latest information.

Elsewhere in the tropics

A tropical wave that just emerged off the African coast is becoming better organized and will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm by Monday. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of development. Our next name on the 2019 storm list is Lorenzo.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



