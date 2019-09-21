SWFL volunteers join global effort to keep oceans beautiful with beach cleanup

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is participating in an international coastal cleanup. All in an effort to rid Florida’s coastlines of litter, pollution and debris by volunteers.

And for many locals – keeping our beaches clean is a priority

“We definitely don’t want any animals to ingest any of this debris,” said Cathleen with Old Naples Surf Shop. “We want to keep the cigarette butts away from birds that might accidentally feed them to their young, we want to keep any garbage away from the young children that might be playing on the beach.”

After volunteers gather debris from the beaches, they will dispose of their trash back at the SCCF Nature Center.

This cleanup is coordinated throughout Lee County each year and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

If you’re interested in the cleanup and would like to register, click here.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Briana Harvath

