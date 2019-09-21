GM’s recall now includes 2015, 2016 models of Chevy Trax

General Motors expanded its recent recall of the Cheverolet Trax compact SUV.

GM said 2015 and 2016 models are now included in the recall. The auto maker said a problem with part of the frame could cause steering problems, leading to a crash.

The original recall covered the 2017 to 2019 models.

GM dealers will be able to inspect recalled vehicles and decide if a replacement is needed.

For more information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Writer: WINK News

