GM’s recall now includes 2015, 2016 models of Chevy Trax

Published: September 21, 2019 9:15 PM EDT

General Motors expanded its recent recall of the Cheverolet Trax compact SUV.

GM said 2015 and 2016 models are now included in the recall. The auto maker said a problem with part of the frame could cause steering problems, leading to a crash.

The original recall covered the 2017 to 2019 models.

GM dealers will be able to inspect recalled vehicles and decide if a replacement is needed.

For more information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

