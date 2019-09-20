Tinkergarten classes for kids popping up all over Southwest Florida

Like many, Courtney Sue Bourke just wants to be a good mom.

That’s why she signed up her two-year-old daughter, Brycelyn, for Tinkergarten.

“We just want to get her involved in as many things as we possibly can, as early as we can,” Bourke said.

The nationwide learning-through-play class is popping up all over Southwest Florida. It’s supposed to develop and improve kids’ cognitive skills through hands-on activities, like recreating stories and digging in the dirt.

“We get dirty; we get muddy, we’re able to learn things as well,” Bourke says.

With every bucket of water dumped, sing-along and game, teacher Becky Boyd says her students are learning.

“Kids who’ve been allowed to get messy, get creative, and use their imagination when their younger, can deal with situations when they’re older. They can think more creatively,” Boyd says.

And playing is how education expert Dr. Elizabeth Elliott of Florida Gulf Coast University says kids learn best.

“Children need to explore the world around them to better understand the world they’re growing up in,” Elliott says.

In the era of screen time, Elliott says kids aren’t getting outside enough.

“I think they’re [kids] losing their ability to be creative and imaginative because they’re somewhat stifled in their creativity.”

While heading outside to bring out the creativity may seem old school, for Bourke, the proof is in the park.

“She’s [Brycelyn] grown as well as myself,” Bourke said.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



