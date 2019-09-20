Student arrested for loaded gun on a Lee County school bus being charged as an adult

Jose Amieva, a Lee County student who was arrested after being found with a loaded gun on the school bus will now be charged as an adult, according to the State Attorney’s office.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the bus transporting Amieva from the Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts was pulled over on Interstate 75 near Bonita Beach Rd. The transportation department for the school was given a tip. Then, it immediately called 911.

Upon their arrival, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies came in contact with two students and a bus driver. The suspect had a loaded Glock 23, 40-caliber handgun on his person, the LCSO press release states. Deputies later confirmed the weapon was stolen out of Lee County. The handgun was removed and Amieva was placed into handcuffs.

Amieva is being charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Minor, and Possession of Weapons or Firearms on School Property.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

