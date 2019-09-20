Sexual Assault: Woman says attacker held a gun to her in Cape Coral

On Monday, Cape Coral Police Department responded to a woman at a gas station in Cape Coral reporting a sexual assault.

According to the CCPD report, police were on scene at a 7-Eleven gas station on Diplomat Parkway and Andalusia Boulevard to meet the woman. She told police she fled from a house after she was beaten up, sexually battered, tied up and had a gun placed on her forehead and in her mouth.

Patrol officers later secured the home the woman fled. And we learned a person of interest is in police custody.

There is no confirmation on charges the attacker will face.

Detectives are actively investigating.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know