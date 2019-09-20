CAPE CORAL
Sexual Assault: Woman says attacker held a gun to her in Cape Coral
On Monday, Cape Coral Police Department responded to a woman at a gas station in Cape Coral reporting a sexual assault.
According to the CCPD report, police were on scene at a 7-Eleven gas station on Diplomat Parkway and Andalusia Boulevard to meet the woman. She told police she fled from a house after she was beaten up, sexually battered, tied up and had a gun placed on her forehead and in her mouth.
Patrol officers later secured the home the woman fled. And we learned a person of interest is in police custody.
There is no confirmation on charges the attacker will face.
Detectives are actively investigating.
