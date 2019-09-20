New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s ending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

De Blasio struggled to gain traction in a sprawling field of Democrats seeking the presidency. He announced his decision in an MSNBC interview on Friday.

De Blasio launched his bid in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.

De Blasio says he feels he’s contributed all he can “to this primary election.” He tells MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show “it’s clearly not my time.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Author: CBS NEWS Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know