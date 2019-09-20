FILE - In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas, over stalled union contract negotiations. Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight's navigation system. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Mechanic pleads not guilty in airliner sabotage case

A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard.

The plea came at a hearing Friday in Miami federal court for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani. He’s charged with deliberately disabling the Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport in July because, he told investigators, he was upset an ongoing labor dispute was denying him overtime work.

Prosecutors unveiled evidence earlier this week indicating that Alani, an Iraqi-American, may be sympathetic to terrorist groups such as the Islamic State. Alani purportedly told co-workers his brother is a member of the extremist group and the FBI reported finding violent Islamic State videos on his cellphone.

No terrorism-related charges have been filed.

