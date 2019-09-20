Marco Island nonprofit gives military families week-long reunions

A local organization’s mission is to give back time active service members wouldn’t normally have with their families

The Brandi Tramazzo Hero House Foundation on Marco Island gives military service members a week-long reunions with their families.

For 9-year-old Evan Myers and his sister, 7-year-old Elaina Myers, BT Hero House is giving him all he could ask for on his birthday — being reunited with their dad.

“He missed almost every birthday I had since I was 6,” Evan said.

Evan’s dad is a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, having served nearly 15 years, deployed overseas 10 times. So BT Hero House felt he earned a trip home.

“We jumped on it the moment we found out,” Sgt. Myers said.

This is time the Myers family could only dream of having together in the past.

“We’ve not had an actual vacation I think for three or four years,” said Sylvanna Myers, Evan’s mom and Sgt’s wife. “When I found out about this I said, ‘We’re going.’”

BT Hero House reunites military families, bringing them to either Naples or Marco Island for their week together.

“It’s really important that when these returning deployers come home that they know that they are appreciated,” said Brandi Tramazzo, CEO and founder of BT Hero House. “And that they have a quality time to decompress with their family in a positive way.”

How it works: Sergeants nominate service members for the trip base on outstanding service during several long deployments. Then, BT Hero House covers the costs of travel, housing and food as a token of appreciation.

“It’s done me and my family very well just to enjoy this time,” Sgt. Myers said.

And while Sgt. Myers may not call himself a hero, his kids have no doubt.

“Some people need him because he saves people,” Elaina said.

“I’m probably gonna do that when I grow up,” Evan said.

BT Hero House relies on help from community members to give service members and their families a week they’ll never forget. For more information, visit the BT Hero House website.

“Just to get away and just forget about everything and be together and relax and get to a spot we needed to be to move on.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

