Lee County manager announces cybersecurity breach

Lee County manager Roger Desjarlais held a news conference concerning a cybersecurity breach Friday afternoon.

There has been a cyberattack on the Lee County system. The incident is being actively investigated.

The county technology experts are fully engaged in resolving the issue.

In reaction to this incident, the county has temporarily disabled access to the website leecounty.gov.

The county website and internal services are the only services affected as far as they can tell, Desjarlais said.

Services like bill paying and applying for permits are not available while the site is down.

“Our primary goal and our obligation is to make sure we protect all of the data we are entrusted with,” said Desjarlais.

All emergency services are still in full operation and have not been adversely affected by the breach.

County officials are using cell phones to communicate while the web services are down.

There is no information as to whether any information has been obtained.

Desjarlais said they will bring back service as soon as they can.

Writer: Briana Harvath

