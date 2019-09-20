Active Threat Prevention: Seminar for Families Saturday

Lee County families have a rare chance this weekend to learn about new training and technology to protect students from an active shooter.

Lehigh Senior High School is the largest school in the district with 2600 students, and inside the school it is equipped with 198 cameras which monitor every inch of the school.

They also keep track of every person in the hallway, making students request a member of the security team to escort them to the bathroom.

But one of the big talkers is the required monthly lockdown and active shooter drills so students are prepared in case there is ever a threat.

Jackie Corey, the principal of Lehigh High School says the communication and education are key when running these drills.

“I think it’s very important because I think everyone’s a little bit nervous and they don’t know how to respond in some situations like this in the best way, and to prepare for situations like this is training, information, understanding if this happens this would be the potential reactions to it,” said Corey.

Corey also says she talks to students and staff over the intercom everyday, reminding them that it takes every student, teacher and parent to protect the school.

The Lee County district is currently testing a system that can lock down an entire camp in a safety emergency. This works by allowing certain top level administrators would have key cards that would lock down the building and send out an alert over t he intercom.

The doors would be designed to not only shield students, but contain the shooter to a very small area until police arrive.

You can learn more about all these policies at a seminar for families put on by the district and the sheriff’s office on Saturday morning. The sheriff, superintendent, and top security personnel from each agency will be there to answer your questions.

It is free at the Barbra B. Mann theater, but you have to register ahead, which you can do here.

