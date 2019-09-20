Island Hopper Music Festival comes to Captiva this weekend

Over the next several days, the sound of music will fill the air throughout the Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel. More than 80 singer-songwriters are gathering here for the Sixth Annual Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, to perform at different venues on Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and downtown Fort Myers.

For a full list of artists performing at this year’s event click here.

For a full list of venues and bars that will have performances click here.

You can find a full schedule of events for the music festival here.

The festival will be in Captiva Sep. 20-22 before it moves to Downtown Fort Myers Sep. 23-26, then finishes up on Fort Myers Beach Sep. 27-29.

For more information about the Island Hopper Music Festival you can visit their website here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know