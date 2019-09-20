The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, fortmyers-sanibel.com
LEE COUNTY

Island Hopper Music Festival comes to Captiva this weekend

Published: September 20, 2019 5:23 AM EDT
Updated: September 20, 2019 5:25 AM EDT

Over the next several days, the sound of music will fill the air throughout the Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel. More than 80 singer-songwriters are gathering here for the Sixth Annual Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, to perform at different venues on Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and downtown Fort Myers.

For a full list of artists performing at this year’s event click here.

For a full list of venues and bars that will have performances click here.

You can find a full schedule of events for the music festival here.

The festival will be in Captiva Sep. 20-22 before it moves to Downtown Fort Myers Sep. 23-26, then finishes up on Fort Myers Beach Sep. 27-29.

For more information about the Island Hopper Music Festival you can visit their website here.

Reporter:Nicole Lauren
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media