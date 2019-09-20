CLEWISTON
Hendry deputies searching a home in connection to death of Bee Love
Hendry County Deputies confirm they are conducting a search warrant on SW C Owen Avenue in Clewiston Friday, in connection to the death of Bee Love.
The body of Love was found burned in a vehicle in Clewiston on September 4.
Although detectives are still investigating what the motives may be, Love’s best friend said he believes the she was targeted because she was transgender. A sentiment others in the community believe could be true.
