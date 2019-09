Fatal crash on Radio Rd in East Naples

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash in Collier County Friday night.

State troopers are on scene along Radio Road near the intersection of Dartmouth Drive in East Naples.

According to FHP, all westbound lanes are blocked on Radio Rd. near the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution.



