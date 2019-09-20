Businesses do major home project for Cape Coral veteran and his family

A group thanked a military veteran in Cape Coral by giving him and his family a home makeover.

Three businesses donated their time and supplied to redo Joel Morera’s roof and driveway at a huge discount, wrapping up the entire project Friday.

Morera performed multiple tours in Iraq, and he needed a prosthetic leg afterward. He said the gesture means a lot to him and his family.

“They’re really great people,” Morera said. “They’re really pro vet, which is something you don’t see a lot nowadays. So it’s nice to see the kindness out there.”

One of the guys who worked on the home project is a veteran too.

“It’s always great to catch up with guys and help guys, especially ones injured in Iraq,” veteran William Hannah said. “We try to do this every opportunity we can to help people out.”

