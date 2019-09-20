Antonio Brown reportedly rejected $2 million settlement offer in lawsuit, accuser will meet with NFL on Monday. (Credit: CBS Sports)
(Credit: CBS Sports)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)

Antonio Brown cut by New England Patriots

Published: September 20, 2019 4:25 PM EDT

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cut by the New England Patriots.

CBS Sports reports that the Patriots cut Brown Friday afternoon.

Brown posted on social media, “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate Patriots.”

The Patriots released a statement saying, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Related Articles:
Author: CBS PITTSBURGH
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media