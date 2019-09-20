Antonio Brown cut by New England Patriots

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cut by the New England Patriots.

CBS Sports reports that the Patriots cut Brown Friday afternoon.

The Patriots have released Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/QdqKb4KmYd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 20, 2019

Brown posted on social media, “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate Patriots.”

The Patriots released a statement saying, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

